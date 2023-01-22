Look: NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Peyton Manning is seen prior to a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Peyton Manning seems like a pretty great dad.

On Saturday, Peyton and his son were in attendance for the Eagles vs. Giants game. They watched Jalen Hurts and the Eagles trash the Giants, with Eli Manning in attendance, too.

On Sunday, Peyton and his son are at the Bills vs. Bengals game. It's a pretty cool Saturday-Sunday trip.

That's pretty cool.

"Lucky kid," one fan wrote.

"Father son bonding," one fan added.

"Kids don’t have team loyalty anymore. I’ve never ever put anything on except for a giants jersey, never in my life and how in the world did Eli let this kid put on an eagles jersey," one fan added.

"He is adorable. Looks just like his Mom," another fan wrote.

The Bills and the Bengals are currently underway on CBS.