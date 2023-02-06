Look: NFL World Reacts To Ray Lewis' Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 02: ESPN personality Ray Lewis watches warmups before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ray Lewis announced some cool news at the Pro Bowl on Sunday evening.

The legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker will be helping out another linebacker this offseason.

Lewis revealed that he'll be watching film with Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith this offseason.

“Roquan, if he takes his game and takes just one more step up, I just think he can be freaking phenomenal,” Lewis said. “Now when I’m watching him I’m saying, How can I help him get better? That’s why I think this offseason we’re really going to sit down and go through film, so I can teach him those little things.”

Ravens fans are understandably excited.

"This is what NFL teams should do more also respect to Ray Lewis for this," one fan wrote.

"That man’s game is about to turn up," one fan added.

"Huge W, now sign lamar," another fan wrote.

"Can we just hire him as a LB coach," another fan added on social media.

Watch out for Roquan Smith next year, everyone.