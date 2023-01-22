Look: NFL World Reacts To Referee's Hot Mic Moment

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 16: Field judge Tom Hill #97 (L) and referee Shawn Hochuli #83 review a New York Giants punt in which they challenged during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Referee Shawn Hochuli got caught with a hot mic during the first half of Saturday's Chiefs-Jaguars AFC playoff game.

Jacksonville pass rusher Arden Key had just been flagged for roughing Kansas City quarterback Chad Henne in the second quarter when Hochuli switched on his microphone to announce the call.

However, he did it just a bit too soon, and could be heard saying "Everybody shut up," on the television broadcast.

Fans and media members alike had fun with Hochuli's candidness.

"This might be the most likable an NFL ref has been all year," joked the Ringer NFL Twitter account.

"The ref telling everybody to shut up makes me happy," said Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney.

"'Everybody shut up' should be the standard response from every NFL ref," added Bally Sports' Brad Evans.

"The refs saying 'Everyone shut up' is hilarious," chimed in Bucs podcaster Ken Barrett.

"Lil Hochuli didn’t want to hear s--t from anybody huh," joked Pat McAfee.

"I love [that] Tirico needed to clarify who said it," said Bally Sports' Sarina Morales, referring to the face NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico immediately stated that it was the ref who made the comment.

If you're going to go viral as a referee during a playoff game, we guess it's better to do it for something like this than for a controversial call you made.