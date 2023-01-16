Look: NFL World Reacts To RGIII's Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently playing the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card Game.

Lamar Jackson, still dealing with a knee injury, is not playing. Michael Vick believes he should be.

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go. . . . I played a whole season with a sprained MCL," Vick said on FOX.

Robert Griffin III, meanwhile, disagrees.

The former Washington quarterback revealed on Sunday night why you shouldn't play through injuries.

Well said, RGIII.

"Would've went to the Super Bowl that year," one fan wrote.

"Him not being able to run a QB friendly offense is what hurt his career. But the knee didn’t help," one fan added.

"It was hideous that they played him at the time and has only looked way worse with hindsight," one fan wrote.

"Can’t believe so many people are against Lamar. He’s been behind the 8 ball his entire NFL career. Man won MVP & wasn’t given the extension he deserved," one fan added.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Should Lamar Jackson play on Sunday night?