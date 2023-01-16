Look: NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

You can cross one team off of Tom Brady's potential 2023 teams list, according to Rob Gronkowski.

There has been some talk of Brady, 45, returning to the New England Patriots. But Brady's former teammate in New England and Tampa Bay doesn't see it happening.

Gronk announced on Monday that he doesn't see Brady returning to play for Bill Belichick.

"I would 100 percent be surprised if he went back to New England," Gronkowski said. "... I just don't really see that happening."

It's not surprising, but it's interesting to hear Gronkowski being so open about it.

"So you're telling me there's a chance," one Patriots fan joked.

"Tom Brady is 8-8. The Patriots are 8-8. But if Tom Brady were on the Patriots, they'd be 12-4. I call it the Belichick Paradox," one fan added.

"Brady signing a 10 day with the Patriots just to throw one more pass," one fan added.

"I’ll never understand the Patriots fans who aren’t rooting for Tom Brady. Don’t they understand how much the Patriots sucked before he got here and how he pulled us out of the rubble? selfish selfish selfish. Self righteous," one fan admitted.

Where do you see Brady playing in 2023?