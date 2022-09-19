Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media.

Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month.

The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video to the family TikTok account.

NFL fans respect the move. Well played by Mrs. Griffin.

In the end, the women didn't realize that Grete runs her husband's social media accounts.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in.

"Talk about pulling the ladder up behind you," one fan wrote.

"Here we go with new RG3 drama. Those of you who've been following my work for a decade know about our history. This could get real good," another fan wrote.

Even RGIII was impressed by his wife.

"You the best!!!" RGIII added on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Best of luck to the Griffin family moving forward.