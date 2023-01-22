Look: NFL World Reacts To Ron DeSantis Video

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for a press conference at the Miami Dade College’s North Campus on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The Governor discussed during the press conference the recent decision made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to revoke emergency use authorization for Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a rare appearance at an NFL game on Saturday.

DeSantis, who some believe could run for United States president in 2024, made an appearance at the Jaguars at Chiefs game on Saturday afternoon.

Jacksonville fell to Kansas City, ending a magical season.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on the video on Sunday morning.

"Any other governor: Who is he? Ron DeSantis: OH MY GOSH RON DESANTIS!!!" one fan wrote.

"What an Alpha. Man of the People," one fan added.

"Pretty popular man at Arrowhead," one fan wrote.

"How did I miss this?!" another fan added on social media.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

If the Chiefs are playing the Bills, the game will be in Atlanta, but if it's the Bengals, it'll be at Arrowhead.