Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Girlfriend Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley has been putting on a show in London on Sunday morning.

The New York Giants star, who's off to arguably the best start of his career, returned from injury and looked like his All-Pro self against the Packers.

New York is currently leading Green Bay, 27-20, late in the fourth quarter.

Saquon Barkley is a big reason why that's the case.

It's good to be Saquon these days, both on and off the field. Off the field, he's been dating his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Saquon and Anna have been dating since their Penn State days.

The Giants, meanwhile, improved to 4-1 on the season with Sunday's shocking win over the Packers.