Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley's future with the New York Giants is unclear heading into the offseason.

New York got blown out by Philadelphia in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night. The Giants couldn't get anything going against the Eagles.

But Barkley made things clear postgame - he wants to be back in New York.

"I don't want to jump to any conclusions. I've been vocal about how I feel and where I want to be. I wanted to show the Giants that they guy they drafted is still here. Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life," he said.

Giants fans have to like hearing that, right?

"Let’s make it happen," one fan wrote.

"Giants need to keep him! He’s the heart of the team," one fan added.

"Night and day difference in response Barkley and Jones," another fan wrote.

"Make him a giant for life," one fan added.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Should the Giants pay up for Barkley this offseason?