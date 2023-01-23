Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley wants to be back with the Giants in 2023, though he reportedly turned down a notable contract.

New York's star running back reportedly turned down a contract worth $12 million per season.

"Barkley recently told the media he's not looking to "reset the market." but the report claims Barkley is looking for Christian Mcaffrey type money. ($16M average)," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Will Barkley end up regretting that?

"No brainer to let him walk," one fan wrote.

"Coming from a huge Dalvin Cook fan, can’t pay these RB’s big bread no more … too much evidence of decline," one fan added.

"I take it back, the guy is mad," one fan wrote.

"Well he is their best player and was the main offense," another fan added.

Should the Giants bring Barkley back in 2023?