Look: NFL World Reacts To Scott Hanson's Announcement
NFL Divisional Round Sunday is underway.
The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, while the Dallas Cowboys are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC later on Sunday.
It should be a great day of football - unfortunately filled with commercials.
NFL Network Red Zone host Scott Hanson shared the announcement on Sunday.
“7 hours of commercial-filled Football… start NOW!!!”
We miss you, Scott.
"We miss you," one fan wrote.
"Words to look forward to in September," one fan added.
"I miss you," another fan added.
"You’ve been waiting to say this all week lol enjoy the off-season king!" another fan added.
"I miss you so much, Scott," one fan added.
Today's games should be worth the commercials, at least.