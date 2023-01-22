Look: NFL World Reacts To Scott Hanson's Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks with NFL Network's Scott Hanson Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL Divisional Round Sunday is underway.

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, while the Dallas Cowboys are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC later on Sunday.

It should be a great day of football - unfortunately filled with commercials.

NFL Network Red Zone host Scott Hanson shared the announcement on Sunday.

“7 hours of commercial-filled Football… start NOW!!!”

We miss you, Scott.

"We miss you," one fan wrote.

"Words to look forward to in September," one fan added.

"I miss you," another fan added.

"You’ve been waiting to say this all week lol enjoy the off-season king!" another fan added.

"I miss you so much, Scott," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Today's games should be worth the commercials, at least.