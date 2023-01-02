Look: NFL World Reacts To Seahawks' Injury Announcement

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks remain in playoff contention heading into Week 18, but they'll be moving forward with a tough injury loss.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday that linebacker Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL against the New York Jets on Sunday.

He is obviously out for the season.

NFL fans are taking to social media to weigh in on the brutal injury loss.

"2023 ima need you to correct yourself real quick," one fan wrote.

"Brutal. Can’t stop won’t stop still but damn," one fan added.

"Hoping for a speedy recovery for the Red Raider," another fan added.

"Ooof. Terrible news. He'll be shelved all offseason and might even start '23 on the PUP," another fan wrote.

Our thoughts are with the Seahawks as they deal with this crushing injury blow.

Seattle is set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.