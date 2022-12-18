Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean Taylor Update

Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor leaves the field after his ejection in an NFL wild card playoff game January 7, 2006 in Tampa. The Redskins defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 - 10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders took some heat earlier this season for their in-stadium memorial to Sean Taylor.

On Sunday, a change was reportedly made.

According to a reporter at FedEx Field, there have been some notable changes made to the memorial.

"Just got this pic of the Sean Taylor installation, which has been changed. The facemask is finally taped. The jersey, which was Nike, is now Reebok. The socks are different and the ankles are taped too. Wish the team got this right the first time. But good fixes regardless," Pete Hailey tweeted.

Good for them for finally getting it right.

Still, it took a while, right?

"Still looks ridiculous but it’s better I guess," one fan wrote.

"When they finally get a new owner.. I hope he takes this down and has it redone.. Sean Taylor deserves a lot more than this," another fan added.

"It's a shame the fans had to remind the team how they remembered 21," one fan added.

"It’s still a wire rack. I mean damn build him a statue," one fan pointed out.

NFL fans will always remember Sean Taylor in a positive light. Hopefully the Washington franchise will honor him in the right way, too.