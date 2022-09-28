Look: NFL World Reacts To Significant Joey Bosa News

Injury blows continue to strike the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Daniel Popper reported that star defensive lineman Joey Bosa will go on the injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his torn groin.

While he expects to play at some point this season, Bosa will miss at least four weeks, and likely more.

Losing the four-time Pro Bowler is another significant loss for the Chargers, who have already caught multiple bad breaks on the health front in September.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left biceps tendon in Week 3's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Center Corey Linsley didn't play in their last game because of a knee issue.

Star wide receiver Keenan Allen missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury, and cornerback J.C. Jackson sat out Sunday's game after returning from ankle surgery in Week 2.

Furthermore, Justin Herbert is playing through a fractured rib cartilage suffered in Week 2's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise quarterback went 25-of-45 for 297 passing yards, a touchdown, and a pick in the 38-10 blowout loss to Jacksonville.

The Chargers entered the 2022 season with high hopes after adding Jackson and Khalil Mack to their defense, but they're suddenly reeling.

They'll look to snap a two-game losing streak when hobbling into Houston without Bosa to face the Texans this Sunday.