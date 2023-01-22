Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs Sideline Video

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

Cincinnati is leading Buffalo, 27-10, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Bills wideout Stefon Diggs is not happy.

The Bills wide receiver was not happy with Josh Allen for missing him on a key fourth down play.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the sideline video.

"Antonio brown in the making," one fan wrote.

"Diggs, Mooney & Claypool," one fan added.

"YIKES," another fan wrote on social media.

"Honeymoon coming to an end ?" one fan added on social media.

The Bills, Super Bowl favorites coming into the season, are now going home early once again.