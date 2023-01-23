Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith's Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers player Steve Smith #89 talks with the NFL Network during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 34-27. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. has made it clear - he doesn't want Kellen Moore as the team's next head coach.

The Panthers reportedly interviewed Moore for their head coaching vacancy. Moore, a former Boise State and NFL quarterback, is seen as one of the top young offensive coordinators in the league.

But on Sunday, the Cowboys fell to the 49ers. The final play of the game was an embarrassing one.

Smith has seen enough from Moore.

"We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!!" he announced.

Welp...

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.