Look: NFL World Reacts To Stunning Titans Play

The Tennessee Titans just made what is arguably the play of the year on defense on Sunday.

Tennessee pulled off an incredible two-man interception against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. And, yes, you read that correctly - it was a two-man interception.

Two Titans defensive backs combined to pick off one of Herbert's passes in the end zone.

It's wild to see.

Is that the play of the year in the National Football League? It might be, at least on defense.

"Insane play by the much maligned Titans secondary," one fan wrote.

"INCREDIBLE play by Titans CB Roger McCreary! Justin Herbert threw a pass to the end zone that was about a yard out of bounds. McCreary grabbed the ball and tipped it to S Kosh Kalu for the pick. WOW," Filed Yates wrote.

"Titans defensive back with the old "catch the ball while in the air and falling out of bounds, but somehow toss it to a teammate for an interception." Crazy play," another fan added.

If that's not the play of the year on defense, we would like to see your nominations.