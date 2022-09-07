Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Sunday Night Football' Change

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 17: The NBC Sunday Night Football logo is shown during the Washington Commanders game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on September 17, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 27-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With the NFL season set to begin this Thursday, NBC has unveiled its new logo for Sunday Night Football.

The new logo for Sunday Night Football isn't necessarily bad, but it's not the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Mark Levy, NBC Sports' senior vice president of original productions and creative, released a statement on the new design.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all design direction. It’s far more nimble and less limiting than what a metallic shield was able to offer,” Levy said, via Variety.

Although NBC is quite fond of its new look, NFL fans aren't on board with it.

"We have sacrificed too much at the altar of minimalism," one fan said.

"They have to make everything worse," a second fan tweeted.

"You guys really went above and beyond for this one huh," a third fan sarcastically wrote.

NBC will debut its new logo this Thursday evening when the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff for the Bills-Rams game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.