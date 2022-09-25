Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's 'Hot Seat' News

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Many in the NFL world believe Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be the first coach fired this season.

However, Rhule doesn't appear to be on the "hot seat" - at least not yet.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are planning on being patient with Rhule, who they hired from the college ranks.

No change is imminent, per Rapoport.

NFL fans are a bit surprised, though it's not uncommon for someone like Tepper to be patient in this situation.

"What is there to be patient for lmfao. It’ll be 3 calendar years coming up and we’ve won 10 games !" one fan wrote.

"Joe Judge was a whiff, but it could’ve been worse," another fan wrote.

"Is there a way we can get Tepper fired as well?" another fan added.

"Gotta get Rhule outta the building before CJ Stroud gets there," one fan suggested.

"What did we do to deserve this? I just want Tepper and Rhule to leave permanently. Tepper has ruined this franchise. Btw I’m not tweeting from a basement," one fan added.

Will Rhule be the first coach fired?