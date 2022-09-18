Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Odell Beckham News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady doesn't need more help at the wide receiver position, does he?

Well...

With Julio Jones and Chris Godwin currently banged up, perhaps the Bucs will take a look at a free agent wide receiver.

Someone was in attendance on Sunday...

Could we see a Beckham signing in Tampa Bay?

"HES TRYNA SIGN YOU!!!" one fan wrote.

"Someone sign this man he’s starting to annoy me," another fan added.

"The top athletes like Brady have that aura. Odell is a full on pro who’s garnered a huge following in the sport and he still looks like a fan when he’s talking to Brady lol," one fan added.

Are we going to see the Bucs looking into Odell Beckham moving forward?