Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's "RedZone" News

Scott Hanson, the host of NFL RedZone, just earned a lot of fans with his latest tweet.

On Saturday, a fan tweeted the following message at Hanson: "Can you confirm that the #NFLRedZone WILL NOT cut into tomorrow’s coverage for live look-ins to at-bats for Aaron Judge, who is in pursuit of breaking Roger Maris’s single-season AL home run record?"

Hanson's response to that question was truly epic.

"Confirmed," Hanson wrote. "Will NOT cut away from the football to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate."

Not only did Hanson confirm that NFL RedZone won't include cut-ins of Judge's at-bats, he called out all the pitchers who have blatantly walked the All-Star slugger during his pursuit of 62 home runs.

Fans are thrilled to hear that NFL RedZone won't include cut-ins of each Judge at-bat, especially since ESPN has been doing it for the past two weekends.

"Scott Hanson, champion of the people," one fan said.

"Scott Hanson knows what the people want," a second fan tweeted.

"The hero the people need," another fan replied.

NFL RedZone airs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET each Sunday during the regular season.

Are you ready for another Sunday of commercial-free football?