Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset

Who saw this one coming?

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Seriously.

Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.

The NFL world is pretty shocked.

No one predicted this one.

It's an impressive win, to be sure.

"A+ game from the Colts defense today. They just picked off Patrick Mahomes to seal a huuuuuuuge win. Colts 20, Chiefs 17. The Colts are 1-1-1," Colts writer Nate Atkins tweeted.

Colts players are understandably thrilled with the huge win on Sunday.

You can't predict the NFL.