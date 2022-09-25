Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset
Who saw this one coming?
The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Seriously.
Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
The NFL world is pretty shocked.
No one predicted this one.
It's an impressive win, to be sure.
"A+ game from the Colts defense today. They just picked off Patrick Mahomes to seal a huuuuuuuge win. Colts 20, Chiefs 17. The Colts are 1-1-1," Colts writer Nate Atkins tweeted.
Colts players are understandably thrilled with the huge win on Sunday.
You can't predict the NFL.