Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Stunning Upset

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A general view as Green Bay Packers prepare to snap the ball in the fourth quarter during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Who saw this coming?

The NFL world is stunned by the New York Giants' shocking upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday morning.

New York stunned Green Bay, 27-22, in London on Sunday morning. The Giants are now 4-1 on the season, while the Packers dropped to 3-2.

Fans and media have been taking to social media to weigh in on the shocking result.

"Aaron Rodgers was right. It wasn’t sustainable," Colin Cowherd wrote.

"Daniel Jones nursed an ankle injury this week. The Giants were without WRs Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shephard, Kadarius Toney, & Wan’Dale Robinson. Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari were inactive. Adoree Jackson left the game. The Giants beat the Packers to move to 4-1," CBS Sports wrote.

It could've been worse for the Packers, too.

"Packers dodged an injury there with Rodgers at the end. His arm got hammered in the middle of a crank up throw. That could have been bad," Charles Robinson wrote.

It's still relatively early on in the 2022 regular season, so perhaps the Packers will find their stride.

Right now, though, it's not looking good.