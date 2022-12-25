Look: NFL World Reacts To Team's Scary Flight Update

The Cincinnati Bengals had little trouble defeating the New England Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, they encountered some problems on the flight home.

According to a report out of Cincinnati, the Bengals' team plane had to make an emergency landing.

"The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely” This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle," Mark Slaughter tweeted.

Thankfully, everyone is OK.

Still, that's pretty terrifying.

That had to be a pretty scary experience for everyone on board, but thankfully, they're all OK.