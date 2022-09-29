Look: NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Fan Video

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The marketing team for the horror film Smile has done an excellent job of generating attention over the past few weeks.

Over the weekend, the marketing team for Smile planted actors in the crowd at both the Yankees and Mets games. The results were creepy to say the least.

The fun didn't stop there. One of the actors who went viral at the Athletics-Mets game also attended this past Sunday night's game between the Broncos and 49ers.

A video of the actor from Smile went viral on Twitter this Thursday.

"Brilliant marketing," one fan commented.

"I know her face hurts like a mf like this," a second fan said.

Of course, some fans are spooked by this whole situation.

This recent ramp-up in promoting Film is not a coincidence. The movie releases this Friday in theaters.

Here's the premise of Smile, via Wikipedia:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

We'll see if the recent marketing tactics helps out Smile's box office numbers.