Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission.

"I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he has," Bradshaw stated.

49ers fans have to agree.

"It's different. What ever that thing is,... Purdy has it. The second half was something different.....Again," one fan wrote.

"Nothing but scoring drives that first half. The second....well, that just records," one fan added.

"He’s the real deal. Best play of the game was the dropped TD," another fan added.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It'll be fun to watch Purdy in the Divisional Round next weekend.