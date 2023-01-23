Look: NFL World Reacts To Texas Governor Announcement

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition's monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Abbott spoke on Texas' economic achievements and gave an update on the state's business environment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting in on the piling on of Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

The governor of Texas is tweeting about Maher's struggles against the 49ers on Sunday.

Maher, who missed four extra points against the Buccaneers, had his first extra point blocked on Sunday. It probably wasn't going to be good, anyway.

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," he announced.

Oh boy...

"But can you secure the border, reduce state spending, get rid of property taxes, cut subsidies to Silicon Valley companies, lift emergency mandates, and keep the power on?" one fan wrote.

"Best tweet of the year and it’s only January. Everybody else can just stop now," one fan added.

"They don’t make public servants like they used to. Sheesh," another fan wrote.

"Bold of this man to mock someone for not doing their job well," one fan added.

The Cowboys are trailing the 49ers, 9-6, on Sunday.