Look: NFL World Reacts To The 2024 Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LVII is one week from today, but you can already put down a futures bet on who will the big game next year.

According to the FOX Bet Sportsbook, via Dov Kleiman, the Kansas City Chiefs are the early favorites for Super Bowl LVIII at +500.

They are followed by the Bills at +550, the 49ers at +700, the Eagles and Bengals at +1000 and the Cowboys at +1200.

These odds are going to change a lot throughout the offseason, depending on trades, free agent signings and draft picks.

Still, the early betting lines are drawing plenty of reaction from NFL Twitter.

"Bills at 2 is hilarious. F--k no dude," said one Buffalo fan still disgruntled about the team's postseason loss.

"Imma be real, what have they done to earn second-best odds?" asked another Bills Mafia member.

"There isn’t a single aspect of play on the field (passing offense, passing defense, rushing offense, rushing defense, special teams) where the Bills were bottom 8 in the NFL in 2022," said Buffalo Rumblings' Bruce Nolan, who is clearly more optimistic. "The team has needs absolutely, some very notable, but let’s not lose the forest for the trees."

"Cowboys and Bills not making the super bowl is the lock of the century," countered a Giants fan.

"Top 3 should be: 1. Chiefs 2. Eagles 3. Bengals," argued a Pats fan. "The rest you can make a case for the Bills, 49ers & actually the Jaguars deserve more recognition."

"Lol I hope Dallas goes 6-11. Y’all be on them so hard, that if they actually go 6-11, you’ll still put them in the top 5 as SB favorites," said FOX 61 news producer Edward Ford.

