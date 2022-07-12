Look: NFL World Reacts To The Adam Schefter Story

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adam Schefter is the subject of a piece done by the Washington Post this Tuesday.

In the behind-the-scenes story, it highlights Schefter's lack of sensitivity regarding potentially sensitive topics within the NFL.

A few anonymous ESPN employees called Schefter out for it in the Washington Post story, via Sports Illustrated.

"The Cook incident was the most serious, and multiple people who work at ESPN, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said they worried that it and the Watson reporting reflected a failure to understand the sensitivity of domestic violence allegations.”

This isn't the best look for Schefter, but it's also a bad look for employees choosing to keep their identity hidden for the story.

"Colleagues going off the record aren’t good colleagues. @AdamSchefter comes out looking far better in this," Mark said.

"Not a huge Schefty guy but if you gonna say this, do it to his face. Very f—g lame," a fan wrote.

"Say it to his face or be quiet," said Nick Bartlett.

"This bit about Adam Schefter's business practices might be one of the sneakiest one-sentence takedowns I've ever seen in a newspaper profile, goodness gracious," said Juney.



