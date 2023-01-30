Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Announcement
New England Patriots former offensive coordinator Matt Patricia took a lot of heat during the 2022 season for his play-calling. Fans and media alike roasted Patricia for some of the plays called by the Patriots in 2022.
But it turns out that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a lot more involved than previously thought.
"While Matt Patricia took the blame for the #Patriots offensive issues in 2022, it turns out Bill Belichick was "moonlighting as play-caller at points" this season. That caused calls to come in late, and the offense to look messy from an operational standpoint, per @AlbertBreer," Dov Kleiman tweeted.
Yikes.
NFL fans have weighed in.
"Lmfao," on e fan wrote.
"Oof!" one fan added.
"What a fraud," one fan wrote.
"Washed," another fan wrote on social media.
The Patriots had a disappointing 2022 season, missing out on the playoffs.
They will hope to rebound in 2023.