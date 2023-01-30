Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots former offensive coordinator Matt Patricia took a lot of heat during the 2022 season for his play-calling. Fans and media alike roasted Patricia for some of the plays called by the Patriots in 2022.

But it turns out that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a lot more involved than previously thought.

"While Matt Patricia took the blame for the #Patriots offensive issues in 2022, it turns out Bill Belichick was "moonlighting as play-caller at points" this season. That caused calls to come in late, and the offense to look messy from an operational standpoint, per @AlbertBreer," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Yikes.

NFL fans have weighed in.

"Lmfao," on e fan wrote.

"Oof!" one fan added.

"What a fraud," one fan wrote.

"Washed," another fan wrote on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Patriots had a disappointing 2022 season, missing out on the playoffs.

They will hope to rebound in 2023.