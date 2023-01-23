Look: NFL World Reacts To The Boomer Esiason Video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Boomer Esiason speaks onstage during the 2019 New York City Police Foundation Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on April 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Boomer Esiason and Matt Ryan had an unintentionally funny moment on CBS Sports' pregame coverage Sunday.

As the CBS panel was trading barbs back and forth, Ryan turned to colleague Nate Burleson and dapped him up. He then turned in the other direction and shook Esiason's hand formally.

Because Burleson is younger and Black and Esiason is older and white, a lot of people on Twitter were having fun with Ryan's difference in handshakes.

"Matt Ryan displaying fantastic code switching skills," joked Awful Announcing's Jay Rigdon.

"The way I felt the social awkwardness of this handshake is unreal," said another commenter.

"The versatility," joked another.

"Dap up the homie and then a nice firm handshake with your future father-in-law," added Bleacher Report NFL writer Moe Moton.

"Matty Ice is ATL. #FILA #Falcons #DirtyBirds," stated FanSided's John Buhler.

Good to see the boys are having fun on the CBS set.