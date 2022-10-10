Look: NFL World Reacts To The Browns Trade News

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are getting some help on the defensive side of the football.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are making a move for a Pro Bowl linebacker.

Cleveland is trading for Atlanta veteran linebacker Deion Jones on Sunday night.

"Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation," he reports.

"GM Andrew Berry goes shopping for a standout defender, making a big trade weeks before the deadline."

It's a big move for a Browns defense that really could use some help.

"LETS GO!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"THANK GOD," one fan added.

"Would have been cool a couple years ago. Guess it can’t hurt though," one fan added.

"The Browns add a much needed horrible linebacker," one fan added on Twitter.

The Browns fell to 2-3 on the season following Sunday's loss, while the Chargers improved to 3-2.