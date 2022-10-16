Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Photo

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace had quite the NFL-themed photo on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing driver took a photo with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Wallace's caption was pretty great.

"Got shoved immediately after this pic… All love homie, thanks for stopping by," he joked.

Well played, Bubba...

"come on 😭," one fan wrote.

"Please 💀💀💀" one fan added.

"Ha, Bubba’s got jokes😂," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"That is Funny! @BubbaWallace with the jokes," one fan added on social media.

The Raiders fell to the Chiefs this past Monday night, with Wallace shoving a cameraman following the loss.

He is expected to face NFL discipline for the postgame move, though nothing's been announced yet.