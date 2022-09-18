Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bucs vs. Saints Fight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were at the center of another brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

In the second half of Sunday's NFC South showdown, Evans shoved Lattimore as the Saints cornerback exchanged words with Tom Brady and Leonard Fourntette. Lattimore responded by getting up and dragging the Buccaneers wide receiver to the ground.

Both players were ejected after receiving off-setting penalties.

Viewers aren't surprised to see tensions boil over between Evans and Lattimore again.

This isn't the first time Evans has hit his rival. In 2017, Evans took a cheap shot on Lattimore from behind following a distraction from then Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who is now starting for the Saints.

Playing without Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, Tampa Bay was already short-handed before Evans got tossed. However, Tom Brady finally got the Bucs into the end zone with a late touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman.

The Buccaneers now have a 20-3 lead late in the fourth quarter after Mike Edwards returned Winston's third interception of the day for a touchdown.