Look: NFL World Reacts To The C.J. Stroud Speculation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a series during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Monday is the deadline for college football players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Basically every top draft prospect has already announced their decision - except for C.J. Stroud.

Could the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback actually return to school? There's some growing speculation this weekend that it's a possibility.

Yahoo! Sports addressed the idea.

"NIL deals are helping keep some talent in college football rather than the NFL Draft. Could that even include a top pick such as CJ Stroud?" Dan Wetzel tweeted.

"In the past, top rated QBs from wealthier families - Manning, Luck - came back to school. NIL offers that option to everyone now."

The NFL World would be pretty shocked if Stroud actually came back, but it seems like it's possible.

"IMO there have been dudes that left college too early and it hurt their pro careers. NIL is never gonna get players as much as the NFL (esp someone like CJ) but it's a legitimately good thing that guys can stay and develop without it being a poor financial decision," one fan wrote.

"I’ve raised this point before. With NFL rookie minimums and risk of being bumped to practice squads there are guys making more off their NIL deal. Plus they don’t have to give cut to agent and have no risk of getting cut," one fan added.

"Oh the absolute delight this would create in the top of the draft madness," one fan wrote.

We'll find out Stroud's decision on Monday.