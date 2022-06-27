Look: NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Photo

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders will hope Carson Wentz stabilizes the quarterback position this season.

Since losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, Washington has played multiple signal-callers in each of the past four seasons. The franchise responded by acquiring Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, bringing the 29-year-old back to the NFC East.

On Monday, the team's Twitter page posted a photo of Wentz with a "QB1" caption. However, fans didn't think his facial expression exuded much confidence.

While Wentz bounced back from a disastrous 2020 that eventually saw his benching, he's yet to reach the lofty heights of his MVP-caliber 2017 campaign. One fan called him "the quarterback version of Jeff Fisher."

The Twitter post reminded another fan of the Chicago Bears using the same caption with an Andy Dalton photo last year.

Of course, NFL teams don't win games based on the coolest social media pictures. Once the 2022 season starts, Washington fans will only care about how Wentz looks on the gridiron.

The Commanders will begin by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars, who knocked the Colts out of the playoffs last year with a Week 18 upset.