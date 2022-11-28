Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Big Signing

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is getting another weapon to play with.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon on Monday.

Gordon, who was cut by the Denver Broncos, is signing with the Chiefs' practice squad. But he'll likely get the opportunity for real playing time.

"Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run," Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Good luck stopping these Chiefs.

"Chiefs sign turnover waiting to happen," one fan wrote.

"Wow. Denver is still on the schedule twice this year...," another fan wrote.

"More curious about CEH's ankle being potentially worse than thought. Andy Reid was complementary of Ronald Jones filling in this past week, with #1/#10 -- but he's said before "you can never have enough running backs," another fan wrote.

"Would prefer he stays on the PS outside of an emergency — his fumbling issues are scary," another fan added.

Gordon would likely be pretty happy to get some revenge against the Broncos.

Does this signing move the needle for the Chiefs in the AFC?