Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right.

First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury.

It didn't look good.

It was a really scary play.

"Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is down on the field after taking a massive hit to the head. Players and trainers are huddled near him on the field. Really scary play," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

He's not the only loss of the day, either.

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also out.

"Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling now in the blue medical tent after taking that big hit," one fan added.

The Chiefs have already lost a couple of key players on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs are leading the Jaguars, 20-0, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.