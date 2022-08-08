Look: NFL World Reacts To The Coach Fight News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 30: Daniel Jones (8) New York Giants quarterback during training camp on July 30, 2022 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL training camp practice fights are pretty common at this time of the year.

However, it's pretty rare to see a coach get involved.

That happened on Monday, though. According to reports out of New York, the Giants had a "major" practice fight at practice on Monday morning.

An assistant coach got involved.

Most fans seem to appreciate the intensity, but things might have gone overboard with the Giants on Monday.

Other fan bases are a bit concerned with the Giants, though.

"Wasn’t Daniel Jones in the bottom of a scrum last year….yikes. These are professionals," one fan tweeted.

"Now THIS is training camp content. (From the Giants, of course)," another fan joked.

"Coach fighting with a player ? New Giants culture ?" one fan added.

"jOe juDgE WAs tHe pRoBlEm," another fan joked.

The Giants are beginning the Brian Daboll era this fall.