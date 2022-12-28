Look: NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth Drama

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Football comment about Tom Brady went viral on social media this week.

The longtime NBC broadcaster took a shot at Brady, following a bad pass by the legendary NFL quarterback.

"I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here...I don't know what I'm watching."

There's now some ongoing drama between Collinsworth and the Bucs quarterback.

Brady, who is set to join FOX when he retires, is excited to be able to clap back at his critics that way.

“A lot of people, they’re just trying to fill the airwaves and fill time and fill space,” Brady continued. “Not that they don’t have a credible opinion, it might not be credible to me, but for them it’s credible and you respect the things that are positive, you respect the things that are negative. You may not agree with them, but that’s just part of this job.”

He added: “I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point. So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Spicy.

NFL fans are having a tough time picking between Brady and Collinsworth, though.

"A rich powerful white guy complaining about valid criticism that shattered his fragile ego. Sounds like the perfect candidate for Fox," one fan wrote.

"Seems to suggest he still intends on doing FOX gig despite media reports to the contrary," one fan added.

"Collinsworth is probably the worst on TV, but Brady doesn't sound like he fully grasps what is role on TV should be," one fan added.

Whose side are you taking - Brady or Collinsworth's?