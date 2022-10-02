Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Plan News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is planning on making his return to the field next weekend.

The Cowboys, 2-1 on the year, are set to host Washington on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for Dallas in Week 4.

However, Prescott could be back for Week 5, when the Cowboys take on the Rams.

"Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and began throwing a football this past week, is eyeing next Sunday's game against the Rams for a possible return, per sources," Adam Schefter reports.

The Cowboys have played well in Prescott's absence, though they surely can't wait for his return to the field.

Not everyone is convinced he should return this soon, though.

"Nope, don’t come back until the Philly game…we need a 100% healthy Dak," one fan wrote.

"The man wants to return against AD99 … I would’ve waited one more week lol," another fan joked.

"Ugh, this is obviously rushed & im gonna say I’ll take 3-3 with Dak at 100% over compromised Dak v Rams/Eagles defenses," another fan added.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, meanwhile, are set to kick off against Washington at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.