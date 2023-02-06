Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Snyder Announcement
Dan Snyder is officially selling something of extreme value. Unfortunately, Commanders fans, it's not his NFL franchise - not yet, anyway.
But he is selling something of note that could mean an NFL sale is coming.
According to reports out of D.C., the Commanders owner has officially put his nearly $50 million mansion on the market.
"Dan and Tanya Snyder's aptly named River House spans just over 15 acres fronting the Potomac River and features a 30,000-square-foot home completed in 2004. It is hitting the listing sites for what would be a record price," the Washington Business Journal reported.
The house is listed for $49 million.
Commanders fans are hoping this means the NFL franchise is next up.
"House is beautiful. Glad you’re leaving. Don’t come back. Don’t ever ever ever… come by here," one fan wrote.
"Hmm more movement towards Dan leaving? Just need him to sell the team already," one fan added.
"Dan is making moves …." one fan wrote.
"Please God let this be another sign that guy is outta here," another fan added.
What's next for Snyder?