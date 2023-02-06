Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Snyder Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dan Snyder is officially selling something of extreme value. Unfortunately, Commanders fans, it's not his NFL franchise - not yet, anyway.

But he is selling something of note that could mean an NFL sale is coming.

According to reports out of D.C., the Commanders owner has officially put his nearly $50 million mansion on the market.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder's aptly named River House spans just over 15 acres fronting the Potomac River and features a 30,000-square-foot home completed in 2004. It is hitting the listing sites for what would be a record price," the Washington Business Journal reported.

The house is listed for $49 million.

Commanders fans are hoping this means the NFL franchise is next up.

"House is beautiful. Glad you’re leaving. Don’t come back. Don’t ever ever ever… come by here," one fan wrote.

"Hmm more movement towards Dan leaving? Just need him to sell the team already," one fan added.

"Dan is making moves …." one fan wrote.

"Please God let this be another sign that guy is outta here," another fan added.

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What's next for Snyder?