Look: NFL World Reacts To The Daniel Jones Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones is vying for hardware this postseason. In the meantime, the New York Giants quarterback got recognized with a unique accolade.

On Wednesday, the team revealed that Nickelodeon named Jones this week's NVP. The quarterback earned the prestigious honor by posting 301 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones celebrated by posing with the trophy while wearing a purple chain and Nickelodeon-themes sunglasses.

Giants fans would like to see him hoist a different trophy next month, but they had fun celebrating the light-hearted achievement.

"The biggest honor in all of sports," one fan declared.

"THATS MY QUARTERBACK," a Giants fan stated.

"That’s my quarterback with drip," another fan added.

"If he wasn’t slimed, it didn’t happen," ESPN's Jordan Raanan claimed.

"Danny Dimes? More like Danny Slimes amirite?" another fan joked.

The kids made a strong choice, as Jones may have played the best game of his career in a road playoff upset.

New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option before the season, but Danny Dimes has blossomed into a franchise quarterback. He now has relinquished just six turnovers in 17 games and has completed 71.7 percent of his passes over the last six games.

If the 25-year-old remains orange-hot, the Giants might have a shot at shocking the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday night. The NFC East foes will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.