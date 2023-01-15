Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning.

The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.

Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral in the crowd.

"I'm a mother!" Russini could be heard yelling.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Thought they were about to go through some tables," one fan wrote.

"They already had about 10 shotgun beers each," another fan joked.

"Imagine being a fan of any other team," one fan added.

"Yep Dianna looks like a snow woman but she looks like she is having toooo much fun!!" one fan joked.

The Bills and the Dolphins are set to play at 1 p.m. E.T.