Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Announcement
The New York Giants won a playoff game on Sunday night for the first time since Eli Manning led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in 2012.
It's safe to say that Eli Manning is excited.
Manning took to Twitter shortly following the game, announcing to all of his followers how excited he was.
"Let’s Goooooooo!" Eli wrote.
That's pretty awesome. Unsurprisingly, New York Giants fans are loving it.
"Playoff victory game day watch party attire: SB42 Ring & 1/4 zip sweater. Champions only. Vest optional," one fan joked.
"To be a fly in that room," another fan wrote.
"Almost brings a tear to my eye to see the “old guys” seeing us win again," one fan added.
"So so proud , Daniel Jones really got that advice from playoff Eli," another fan added.
Will we see Eli Manning in attendance at the Giants at Eagles game on Saturday night?