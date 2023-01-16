Look: NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his wife, Abby, and son, Charles, during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants won a playoff game on Sunday night for the first time since Eli Manning led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in 2012.

It's safe to say that Eli Manning is excited.

Manning took to Twitter shortly following the game, announcing to all of his followers how excited he was.

"Let’s Goooooooo!" Eli wrote.

That's pretty awesome. Unsurprisingly, New York Giants fans are loving it.

"Playoff victory game day watch party attire: SB42 Ring & 1/4 zip sweater. Champions only. Vest optional," one fan joked.

"To be a fly in that room," another fan wrote.

"Almost brings a tear to my eye to see the “old guys” seeing us win again," one fan added.

"So so proud , Daniel Jones really got that advice from playoff Eli," another fan added.

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Will we see Eli Manning in attendance at the Giants at Eagles game on Saturday night?