Look: NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Drama

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews has been around football for a long time. The veteran NFL sideline reporter has no problem calling out some of her colleagues.

This week, Andrews took to her podcast to call out some fellow media members for their "clickbait" questioning.'

“I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait with these questions that tie these guys down or put them in a bind or you want to be the person [who gets attention] in the press conference. Don’t do that.”

It's rare to see callouts within the NFL media like this, but you have to respect Andrews for doing it, right?

"Dang!!! Erin says some media members are trying to make a name for themselves by being a*holes to the athletes in pressers. Well… a couple CLE of media members might fall in this category. I ain’t callin’ no names though. You know who you are," one fan wrote.

"“Being an asshole doesn’t get you very far in life.” THIS. All of this. Every single one of us in life are showing up and trying to do our very best," one fan added.

"This is why I’ve always wanted to interview athletes!! Stop the BS talk to them friendly but professionally, BUILD a relationship with them and it will go so much farther!" one fan added.

Well said, Erin.