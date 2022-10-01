Look: NFL World Reacts To The Fake Brett Favre News

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Brett Favre has seen his name in a lot of bad headlines over the past couple of weeks, and he's deserved it.

However, one troubling story that went viral on social media is not accurate.

A fake, intentionally incorrect story about Favre went viral thanks to Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter.

""Unreal quote from Brett Farve in todays @TheAthletic premium+ subscription tier," he tweeted.

The story is fake, but it duped a lot of people on social media earlier in the week.

"Just when I thought he couldn’t get any worse…." one fan wrote.

"Torn between being stunned that he's this morally compromised, and being stunned that he's this stupid," another fan added.

"This is a tweet for the ages. The responses are good. Also, why is nobody talking about this," another fan added.

"I cannot imagine the number of AM sports talk stations across the country discussing these quotes today," one fan added.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Don't believe everything you read on the internet, folks.