Look: NFL World Reacts To The Fake Brett Favre News
Brett Favre has seen his name in a lot of bad headlines over the past couple of weeks, and he's deserved it.
However, one troubling story that went viral on social media is not accurate.
A fake, intentionally incorrect story about Favre went viral thanks to Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter.
""Unreal quote from Brett Farve in todays @TheAthletic premium+ subscription tier," he tweeted.
The story is fake, but it duped a lot of people on social media earlier in the week.
"Just when I thought he couldn’t get any worse…." one fan wrote.
"Torn between being stunned that he's this morally compromised, and being stunned that he's this stupid," another fan added.
"This is a tweet for the ages. The responses are good. Also, why is nobody talking about this," another fan added.
"I cannot imagine the number of AM sports talk stations across the country discussing these quotes today," one fan added.
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, folks.