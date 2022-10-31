Look: NFL World Reacts To The FOX Decision News
Many companies have chosen to distance themselves from Kanye West's music in the wake of his controversy.
FOX apparently isn't one of them.
On Sunday, as noted by Awful Announcing, FOX had West songs playing as its NFL games went into commercial.
A Kanye West song played as the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears went into commercial on Sunday afternoon.
"Of the many companies & organizations who distanced themselves from Kanye West's music this week, Fox was apparently not one of them," Awful Announcing tweeted.
Fox News interviewed Kanye West earlier this fall, so this isn't terribly surprising.
"Look I am not supporting Kanye, I am defending Fox. Flashing Lights goes crazy," one fan wrote.
"Really shocking that it was Fox," one fan added.
"I get that it’s probably a separating the art from the artist type deal, but maybe give it a few weeks before putting him back in the song rotation," another fan wrote.
"Why is this a surprise?" another fan asked.
Should FOX still be playing his songs?