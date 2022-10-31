Look: NFL World Reacts To The FOX Decision News

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews interviews Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many companies have chosen to distance themselves from Kanye West's music in the wake of his controversy.

FOX apparently isn't one of them.

On Sunday, as noted by Awful Announcing, FOX had West songs playing as its NFL games went into commercial.

A Kanye West song played as the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears went into commercial on Sunday afternoon.

"Of the many companies & organizations who distanced themselves from Kanye West's music this week, Fox was apparently not one of them," Awful Announcing tweeted.

Fox News interviewed Kanye West earlier this fall, so this isn't terribly surprising.

"Look I am not supporting Kanye, I am defending Fox. Flashing Lights goes crazy," one fan wrote.

"Really shocking that it was Fox," one fan added.

"I get that it’s probably a separating the art from the artist type deal, but maybe give it a few weeks before putting him back in the song rotation," another fan wrote.

"Why is this a surprise?" another fan asked.

Should FOX still be playing his songs?