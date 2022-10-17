Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

A young Steelers fan had a viral message for Tom Brady in the stands, too.

During the game, a photo of a Steelers fan holding up a sign that read: "Hey Tom, tell Gisele I'm available #HereWeGo" went viral on social media.

Brady and Bundchen have been going through marital troubles. Divorce lawyers have reportedly been hired.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the viral sign from the Steelers fan.

"Using your kids to do stuff like this is so wack to me," one fan wrote.

"Kid is a savage," another fan wrote.

"He can have her. it would never work between me and Gisele, since I am also unwilling to give up football in the fall," PFT Commenter joked.

The Bucs fell to 3-3 on the year with the loss on Sunday, while the Steelers improved to 2-4.