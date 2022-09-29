Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Career News

Getty Images.

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, the legendary quarterback is gearing up for Week 4, while his supermodel wife focuses on her career.

According to Page Six, Gisele is focusing on her career amid the drama with her NFL quarterback husband.

Gisele, arguably the most successful supermodel of all-time, has taken a backseat to her husband over his NFL career. However, she's reportedly getting back to work.

"Gisele Bündchen is staying busy with her career amid her marital troubles with Tom Brady," Page Six reports.

"The model, 42, recently appeared on the cover of V Magazine’s Summer Issue in April, marking her first cover in nearly four years. She followed that up with British Vogue, Elle, and Perfect, and we hear, there’s more to come."

Good for Gisele.

Marriage rumors aside, she's one of the best supermodels of all-time, and there's no reason why she shouldn't continue to pursue it if she wants to.

"The amount of stories from super famous, high profile women themselves that have come out this week about putting their lives and careers on hold to cater to men is actually scary. Ladies please, put you yourselves first," one fan wrote.

"Shakira and Gisele being these colossal forces in their careers and still bowing down to patriarchal tropes in the name of love is crazy," another fan added.

"Gisele has left Tom because they AGREED his career would be the focus and then he’d retire and she’d get back to hers. He retired for like a week it feel’s impossible to build fair and equitable relationships with men. It really does," one fan added.

Is Gisele in the right?